REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Gate 8 at Redstone Arsenal will be closed the entire week of July 17-21 for improvements to be made.

Officials said that Gate 8, which is at the intersection of Patton Road and Drake Avenue, will be closed Monday through Friday while they install new speed humps to the roadway.

Drivers should be advised they won’t be able to access the Arsenal through this gate and will need to find another gate to enter.

The closest gate to Gate 8 is Gate 10 on Patton Road, which is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The main Redstone Arsenal entrance, Gate 9, remains open 24 hours a day for drivers seeking to make this their alternative entrance.