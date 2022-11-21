REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Redstone Arsenal’s ID Card section will offer extended hours for a limited time to assist Common Access Card (CAC) holders.

The Defense Manpower Data Center previously sent emails to CAC holders explaining that they will need to update their cards, regardless of the printed expiration date, due to a printing error.

Cards that were issued to CAC holders between Nov. 23, 2019, and May 1, 2020, were produced with mismatched expiration dates and encoded Public Key Infrastructure certificates.

“Many may not have recognized they were affected-users or understood the impact of the notification. They now find themselves within the 72-hour termination window,” said U.S. Army Garrison Redstone Arsenal Human Resources Director Linda Mosely. “We are extending our ID Card section hours until the Wednesday deadline to accommodate those who need replacement cards.”

In order to address the large demand for replacement CACs, the ID Card section will be open after normal hours from Monday, Nov. 21, through Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They are also offering Saturday dates as well, opening on Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. ID Card section is located in Building 3494 on 3494 Honest John Road.