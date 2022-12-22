REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Redstone Arsenal has announced it will delay reporting times and the opening of its services and operations on Friday.

A spokesperson with Team Redstone Arsenal said the reporting times would be delayed until 10 a.m. Friday with its ‘services and operations’ opening shortly after.

Child and Youth programs including the childcare centers at the Arsenal will open at 10:30 a.m., One-Stop opens at 10:30 a.m., and fitness centers will open at 10:15 a.m.

There will be no impact from this delay on the Arsenal’s gates.

The representative said employees should remain in contact with their supervisors for their reporting status.