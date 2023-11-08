REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Crews at the Redstone Arsenal and community fire departments are responding to a wildfire in a test area on the south side of the installation.

According to a spokesperson for Redstone Arsenal, the fire started around 2:40 p.m. and it is going into the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge. The cause hasn’t yet been determined.

No injuries have occurred and no facility structures are in danger, authorities said.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area of Gate 3 at Redstone Road and Patton Road Southwest. “Our priority is the safety of Team Redstone. We urge all employees to take precautions and avoid the area around Gate 3,” said Garrison Commander, Colonel Brian Cozine.