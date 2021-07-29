Redstone Arsenal Commissary opens online ordering and curbside delivery service

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal Commissary will open a new online ordering and curbside delivery service called Commissary CLICK2GO starting August 3.

“This service really speaks to the needs of our customers who can now plan, order and pay for their purchases online and then just drive to the store to get them without having to get out of their vehicle,” said the Defense Commissary Agency’s store director, Samuel Somerville.

Commissary CLICK2GO’s features:

Easy-to-use navigation and search functions to help customers plan healthy meals and take care of their family’s needs

Enhanced product information

Robust recipe features

Featured sales and promotions

Upgraded mobile-friendly experience

No service fee (it was waived on all orders for a limited time starting June 28)

Information on how CLICK2GO works can be found here:

First-time customers will need to create an account.

DeCA is working to bring online ordering, payment, and pick-up options to all commissary-eligible patrons at all 236 commissaries worldwide.

“I encourage all our shoppers to access the CLICK2GO page on commissaries.com to learn more about it,” said Somerville.

Customers can use a computer or mobile device to make their orders online, select a pick-up time and pay. At the appointed time, just park in a designated parking space and commissary workers will bring out your groceries.

The Redstone Arsenal CLICK2GO will begin accepting internet orders on August 3 for same-day pickups.

