Redstone Arsenal closing part of Patton Road due to water

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal closed down part of Patton Road Thursday, and officials said they expected it to remain closed through Friday.

The northbound lane of Patton closed at 2 p.m. due to water across the northbound lane between Mills and Redstone Road, officials said.

Southbound traffic on Patton was not affected and the road would remain open for southbound traffic unless water started affecting it as well, officials said.

Gate 3 was to remain open from 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. for two-way traffic to access the area south of Redstone Road.