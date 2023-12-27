REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re getting ready to return to work on Redstone Arsenal after the holiday, there is a change in the gate procedure you should be aware of.

Under the new policy, in the lanes where guards utilize hand scanners, guards will now take physical control of access credentials. That includes CAC cards, driver’s licenses and other forms of identification.

The arsenal says that the new procedure will help guards direct people away if they do not have authorized access.