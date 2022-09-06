REDSTONE ARSENAL (WHNT) – Oktoberfest is back! The annual tradition returns to Redstone Arsenal for its 25th year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVId-19 pandemic.

On Friday, September 16, the new Craft Biergarten, authentic German food, live entertainment, carnival rides, and games will be back at the MWR Activity Field on the corner of Patton and Aerobee Roads.

“We’re so excited that Oktoberfest is returning this year,” said Stephanie Stone, MWR Marketing Manager.

The last time the Arsenal hosted the event was in the Fall of 2019.

Some new elements will be introduced this year, including a Mr. and Miss Oktoberfest contest for men and women in their best German outfits. There will also be a new Stein-Hoisting Contest held under the large Festhalle tent.

Those events will be held under the large Festhalle Tent on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Oktoberfest in 2019

There are two admission options available. The first is $15, which includes parking and entry to Oktoberfest. While the second option is $25 which includes parking and unlimited carnival rides. All children under 30″ tall will get into the event for free.

Festivities will be available on Friday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The general public will enter through Gate 10 on Patton Road.