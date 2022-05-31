REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Crowds gathered Tuesday to wish Ms. Lisha Adams a happy retirement after 40 years of working at Redstone Arsenal.

Adams, a Huntsville native, was Army Material Command’s top civilian leader. She was the equivalent to a three-star general.

She retired after nearly 40 of service to the United States Army and joint services programs. Adams gave an emotional speech at her retirement celebration.

“Thank you all for the memories. It’s been truly a pleasure serving with you. God bless, people first, winning matters and Army strong,” Adams told the gathered crowd.

She started her career all those years ago as an AMC material maintenance management intern.