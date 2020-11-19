Redstone Arsenal a finalist for U.S. Space Command HQ

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Redstone Arsenal is one of six candidates to become the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command, Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday.

Ivey made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

JUST IN: @TeamRedstone is a Top 6 finalist for @US_SpaceCom’s permanent HQ! From our many space/defense assets to our skilled workforce, AL has the support structure needed to execute the mission. I urge the @DeptofDefense to select @huntsvillecity for #USSPACECOM. #alpolitics — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 19, 2020

The command is currently set up and running out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, which is also a finalist. The other finalists are Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida and Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

President Trump established the U.S. Space Command in December 2018 with a memo to the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

The command revised its search for a permanent home earlier this year. Redstone Arsenal was also on that previous short list of potential sites.