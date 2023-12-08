REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of a new Commanding General for the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) at Redstone Arsenal.

Major General Sean A. Gainey has been confirmed for appointments to the rank of Lieutenant General and assignment as Commanding General for SMDC.

That promotion and subsequent change of command are currently scheduled for a date that hasn’t been determined yet in January 2024 at the arsenal.

Gainey is currently serving as Director, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office/Director of Fires, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7 in Washington, D.C.

He brings more than 30 years of leadership and technical experience to the job, particularly Air Defense Artillery, Joint command and staff assignments, and test and evaluation.

Gainey’s significant recent assignments include:

Deputy Director, Force Protection, J-8, Joint Staff

Commanding General, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Cadet Command

Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, who Gainey is succeeding, announced he’ll be retiring after more than 35 years of military service.