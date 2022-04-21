REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Marshall Space Flight Center has found its new deputy director in Joseph Pelfrey.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome to Marshall’s executive leadership team such a smart, caring, detail-oriented engineer and manager,” said Marshall Director Jody Singer. “I’ve been privileged to work with Joseph Pelfrey for many years at Marshall, and he’s an inexhaustible source of insight and invention – both critical to executing NASA’s mission every time we fly and every day we come to work.”

Pelfrey has worked at Marshall in a variety of roles since joining NASA in 2004 as an aerospace engineer in the Science and Mission Systems Office. Most recently he served as the manager of Marshall’s Human Exploration Development and Operations Office from 2020 to 2022.

The Auburn University graduate has helped work on the Space Launch System, International Space Station, science experiments, and the operation of several payload facilities.

In his new role he will help lead Marshall’s nearly 7,000 employees and oversee the almost $4 billion budget. Pelfrey will also help guide the space center’s many departments which assist in some way almost every mission NASA pursues.