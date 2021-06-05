Marshall Space Flight Center bringing more employees back to office June 14

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Starting June 14, more workers will be back at Marshall Space Flight Center.

MSFC will be transitioning from Stage 3 to Stage 2 of NASA’s Framework for Return to On-Site Work.

In Stage 2, all employees who must be on-site to do their jobs may return to the office, as approved by their center/supervisor.

Remote work will continue for all employees who can do so and all visitors must be mission-critical, with supervisor approval.

Daycare centers are permitted to re-open as well in Stage 2.

Per NASA’s Framework, social settings and meetings of more than 50 people should be avoided unless physical distancing and other precautionary measures can be taken. Non-essential travel may also resume, excepting areas that are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Additional information will be provided to NASA and Marshall Space Flight Center employees as June 14 approaches.