REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Commuters heading into Redstone Arsenal’s main gate will need to be aware of lane closures and construction.

Arsenal officials said a truck accidentally damaged the concrete near the guard station at Gate 9, so the base will be removing the old concrete, then installing new concrete and barriers. Due to this, lanes 2 and 3 will be closed at Gate 9, starting Monday, April 11.

Due to the closure, facial recognition will be down to one lane. While officials said the same total number of entry lanes will be available, employees – especially those with RFID cards, should move to the right when entering the Arsenal at Gate 9.

Arsenal officials stated the closure and construction are expected to last two weeks.