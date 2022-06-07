REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – The Army’s Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, will be putting on quite a show as Redstone Arsenal celebrates the Army’s 247th birthday Saturday.

The Golden Knights will take off above the Redstone Gateway near Gate 9 for their precision free-fall demonstration around 5:30 p.m on June 11.

“We are excited to welcome the Golden Knights to our Army birthday celebration,” said Redstone Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor. “This celebration has something for everyone. It is our hope that the local community will celebrate this birthday with us and come out to enjoy all of these events.”

Along with the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels, the Golden Knights are one of three Department of Defense-sanctioned aerial demonstration teams.

The Army’s birthday celebration is free and open to the public.

Activitites are scheduled to take place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday. There will be birthday cake, music and 75 craft and food vendors for attendees to enjoy. There will also be a fun zone for the kids and a Cruise-In Car Show for everyone to experience.

The birthday celebrations will end with a firework show starting at 8:30 p.m.