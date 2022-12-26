HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Do you know what happens when you introduce water into a below-freezing environment? You get instant snow!!

A pipe burst on an overpass near the Redstone Arsenal gate on Martin Road. The water caused ice and snow to form on nearby trees.

A pipe burst on an overpass near the Redstone Arsenal gate on Martin Road. The water caused ice and snow to form on nearby trees. A pipe burst on an overpass near the Redstone Arsenal gate on Martin Road. The water caused ice and snow to form on nearby trees.

News 19 Meteorologist Aaron Ayers explained the science behind the phenomenon. “When the water from the pipe comes into contact with surfaces that are below freezing, the water freezes on contact.”

Huntsville Utilities are aware of the issue and will work to fix it. The repair is not expected to interrupt water service to surrounding areas.