FBI says Redstone Arsenal expansion could last 20 years

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – With an already large FBI presence at Redstone Arsenal, that number is expected to grow in the coming years.

The FBI says it’s constructing nine buildings on Redstone Arsenal – all part of the campus-like design they’re working to build.

According to AL.com, FBI associate executive assistant director David Schlendorf says plans show construction projects may last up to 20 years.

The plan incorporates an operations center; health, wellness, and resiliency center; an innovation center; and two tech buildings.

The growth is expected to bring 5,000 employees working on the Arsenal, with 790 already there.

This will bring hundreds of trainees to Huntsville weekly. Leaders expect that the constant flow of FBI employees will help boost the local economy.