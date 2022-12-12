REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Team Redstone is warning residents to expect an increase in noise on Monday, December 12.

There will be multiple detonations on the Arsenal from 11:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Noise Alert! A test range on the southeast end of the installation will have multiple detonations today, Monday 12 DEC from 1145-1630. The noise level will be increased. #BOOM! pic.twitter.com/tROpnLc9W8 — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamRedstone) December 12, 2022

There could be louder noises than usual.