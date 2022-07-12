REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – A detour will be in place overnight Wednesday at Redstone Arsenal.

Gate 9 will be closed to traffic entering the Arsenal starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 due to maintenance. Traffic needing to enter the Arsenal during this time will need to use other gates, however, the main gate designated for the detour is Gate 8 (Goss Road), west of the Patton Road/Drake Avenue intersection.

Arsenal officials stated Gate 9 is expected to reopen by 4 a.m. Thursday, July 14, however Gate 8 will remain open until 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. Traffic leaving the Arsenal through Gate 9 will be unaffected by the closure.