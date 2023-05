REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Team Redstone is warning residents of Madison County to expect an increase in noise coming from the Arsenal on Monday.

A testing range on the southeast side of Redstone Arsenal is set to conduct multiple tests between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on May 8.

Noise Alert! A test range on the southeast side of Redstone Arsenal will conduct multiple tests today, Mon. May 8, from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Expect an increase in noise, particularly with the low cloud cover. #BOOM! pic.twitter.com/wVRQxoYQHz — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamRedstone) May 8, 2023

Officials say the low cloud cover in the area will contribute to the increase in sound.