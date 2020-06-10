Chemical spill on Redstone prompts road closure, shelter order

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – A Redstone Arsenal spokesperson said a minor chemical spill prompted an alert to have some employees shelter in place.

The Arsenal sent an alert around 11:30 a.m. to their employees saying a chemical spill prompted the closure of Martin Road in the area of Redstone Test Center. The spokesperson said the spill was in a lab environment at Building 4500.

The Redstone Arsenal Fire Department secured the scene, and the spokesperson said precautions were being taken in the immediate area to ensure everyone’s safety. Martin Road was reopened just after noon.

There were no injuries and nothing was damaged.