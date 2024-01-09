REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) is getting a new commanding general this week.

Outgoing commanding general, Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, will retire Tuesday after four years in the position and more than 35 years of military service.

Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey will take over the position, after most recently serving as the director of the Joint C-UAS Office, and director of Fires in the G3/5/7, Headquarters Department of the Army.

Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey begins as Space and Missile Defense Command’s new commanding general (courtesy: SMDC).

“It’s an incredible honor,” Gainey said. “This command has a great reputation across the Army.”

That’s proven by the SMDC’s recent employee survey ranking them as the best place to work in the Army last year.

“It’s been noted several times as one of the best places to work. I just want to be a member of the team, grow with the team, and move forward with the team and do great things, picking up where Gen. Karbler left off,” Gainey said.

Gainey said the SMDC’s current “people first” mentality for employees is something he plans on continuing, with a focus on acting as a team.

“This is a dispersed command over 13 time zones, 19 different locations. Bringing and maintaining that one-team vision as a leader, making sure everybody’s part of the team. Getting out to see everybody on the team is pretty much how I move forward as the leader of this organization.”

He said he’s happy to be in the Rocket City and is ready to hit the ground running.

“Incredibly excited to be part of the SMDC team and the Huntsville team,” Gainey explained. “I look forward to being a great member of the team and moving forward.”

Gainey has served on several deployments, including in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

The change of command ceremony is set for Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. at Redstone Arsenal.