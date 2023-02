REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Team Redstone is letting everyone know to expect an increase in noise coming from the southeast side Arsenal this Friday.

Redstone Arsenal will be doing multiple ordnance testing and detonation starting February 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Noise Alert! A test range on the southeast side of Redstone Arsenal will be conducting multiple tests today, Fri. FEB 10 from 10:30a.m. to 4:00p.m. Expect an increase in noise. #BOOM! pic.twitter.com/4UkkMuf2RE — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamRedstone) February 10, 2023 Team Redstone wants residents to know ahead of time, so they won’t be concerned.