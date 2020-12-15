Boeing, Southern University signing mentoring protégé agreement

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Marshall Space Flight Center will be the site for a big announcement from Boeing and Southern University Monday morning.

It’s called the NASA Mentor-Protege Agreement, and it’s aimed to help Boeing, but also bring new opportunity to students.

The agreement lasts for 18 months, and it will help Boeing deliver hardware for NASA’s Space Launch System, which is set to launch crews on new moon missions by 2024.

The aim is to also help students gain connections within the aerospace community, and help the school win new federal contracts.

Southern is the first historically Black college or university to enter such an agreement with Boeing.

NASA says this protégé agreement provides a pipeline for new engineering talent at NASA and Boeing production sites.

Marshall Space Flight Center is hosting a virtual event for the signing at 10 a.m.