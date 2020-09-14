Bicentennial Chapel reopening Sunday on Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Bicentennial Chapel on Redstone Arsenal will reopen for in-person services this coming Sunday, September 20 at 11 a.m.

According to The Redstone Rocket, the chapel will be able to host 120 congregants and remain within both CDC and DOD guidelines.

When entering the chapel, everyone is required to wear a mask and sit socially distanced, but once seated, the mask is allowed to be removed.

When the service is over, ushers will come down the aisles to remind everyone to put their masks back on before leaving.

Sanitation stations will also be available.