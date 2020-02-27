ATF holds response team training at Redstone Arsenal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives held its annual National Response Team training at Redstone Arsenal Wednesday.

The group of more than 100 people from around the country, is responsible for responding to large scale explosions or threats.

The team is comprised of certified investigators who have had extensive explosive and fire training.

Wednesday, they analyzed a scene they say is more common in the United States than people think.

"Today, they're actually processing explosive scenes or bombing scenes in vehicles," explained Seth Graybill, a supervisor on the National Response Team. "The team itself is comprised of roughly 120 members of multiple subject matter experts."

Not every response team member completed the exercises Wednesday. Others will begin their week-long course in the week ahead.