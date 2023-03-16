The Army Materiel Command is about to undergo a change of authority as General Ed Daly will transfer command to Lieutenant General Charles Hamilton.

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Army Materiel Command (AMC) is about to undergo a change of authority as General Ed Daly will transfer command to Lieutenant General Charles Hamilton.

The handover is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on March 16 at AMC Headquarters, located on the Redstone Arsenal, with Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville presiding over the ceremony.

Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general, U.S. Army Materiel Command

Officials say Hamilton will be promoted to four-star general in a private ceremony prior to Thursday’s event.

Hamilton is set to be the 21st commanding general of AMC.

Gen. Daly’s military career spans decades, with most of the last nine years spent on Redstone Arsenal. He took over command of the AMC in 2020 when four-star Army Gen. Gus Perna was called to oversee Operation Warp Speed as the Chief Operating Officer overseeing logistics.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Charles R. Hamilton (U.S. Army photo by Monica King/Released)

Here’s an extensive look at Daly’s full career.

Lt. Gen. Hamilton currently serves as the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff Logistics, G-4. Redstone officials say before that, he served as AMC’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics and Operations, G-3.

Hamilton held commands in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and has received numerous awards and achievements throughout his time in service.

You can read more about Hamilton’s extensive military career here.

While the event is closed to the general public, you can watch it streamed live here.