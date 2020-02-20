Army Health Clinic Fox-Redstone to stop treating military retirees and active-duty families

The Department of Defense plans to restructure 50 military hospitals and clinics. Army Health Clinic Fox-Redstone is one of many clinics that will no longer provide care to military retirees and active-duty families.

This means that only active-duty soldiers will be treated there, but the families of those active-duty soldiers and military retirees will no longer be able to use those facilities.

This is part of the Department of Defense efforts to support what they call “active-duty readiness.” As of 2019, officials say Fox Army Health Center served more than 13,000 enrolled soldiers, families, and retirees. However, the 45,000 beneficiaries and retirees who use the pharmacy will still be able to do so. The reports say that all base support functions will continue, and the center will still fill prescriptions. All those who are not active duty themselves but are currently using the clinic will now have to use their Tricare Insurance Civilian Provider Network. Transitioning all these patients from medical treatment facilities to private doctors could take years, but the DOD says if the local Tricare network cannot provide access to quality care, they’ll revise plans.

Some potential problems: Not all doctors accept Tricare insurance, and many doctors in the Huntsville area are no longer accepting new patients. Regardless, these people will now need to find somewhere new for their medical treatment.