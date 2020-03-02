AMCOM hosts top defense leaders for planning briefing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Some of the area's top defense leaders gathered in Huntsville Monday to plan for the future.

Starting Monday, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command hosted Team Redstone's 2020 Center for Excellence for an Advance Planning Briefing to Industry.

The annual event is a forum for information exchange and discussion among industry, academics and Redstone Arsenal participants. It also helps businesses prepare for contract opportunities and allows them to plan resources to sustain and enhance warfighting capabilities.

"There are a lot of business teaming opportunities," said Intuitive Chief Technology Officer Williams Marx. "It's a chance for us to do a lot of networking to be in the best position to respond to these opportunities for the government."

About 200 industry and business partners took part in the event.

It runs through Wednesday.