AMCOM 101 for Aviation takes flight

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command held it's annual AMCOM 101 conference Thursday.

More than 250 aviators and other soldiers who work in aviation are learning how they can do their jobs better, by getting the help they need. That means making connections with AMCOM and beyond.

Take flight with AMCOM 101 for Aviation

If a soldier needs help in the field or in the sky, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command is where they can turn for help.

"The technology that you mentioned is really increasing," said Maj. Gen. K. Todd Royar. "But that should also increase our ability to reduce the maintenance burden on soldiers in the field."

For the last six years, AMCOM has held its two-day event to make connections.

"We need to make sure we're mission-ready down there in Honduras," said Command Sgt. Maj. Don Adkins.

Stay connected in the aviation enterprise

Adkins traveled to Redstone Arsenal this week with the mission of finding and getting aviation parts to his post in Central America faster.

"We mainly need like big parts like blades, engines, nuts, bolts, any type of aviation parts that we need that they're sometimes hard to source out," said Adkins.

But the soldiers are also there learning about new training opportunities, tools and systems to keep them safe.

The technology is just as important

"We support AMCOM with being able to provide training to the soldiers for non-destructive testing," said Nondestructive Testing Lead Engineer Sean Gnehm. He works with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center, formerly known as AMRDEC.

His team helps find flaws in an aircraft the human eye can't see.

"We can find larger cracks or smaller cracks down to the tens of thousandths of an inch," said Gnehm.

Get ready for AMCOM 101 for Missiles

But more than learning about new technology, AMCOM 101 is about learning who and where to turn to when a unit needs help.

"We want them to spend less time turning wrenches," said Royar. "We want them to spend more time flying, and technology is a way to help that."

It's not just the aviators learning from the experience.

"What helps me is we get direct and honest feedback from the field," said Royar.

AMCOM learns how they can help soldiers better too. Next month, Redstone Arsenal will host the AMCOM 101 for Missiles program.