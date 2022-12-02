REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – A new bill repealing the permit requirement to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama goes into effect Jan. 1, however, firearm possession is still restricted on the Redstone Arsenal.

Governor Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272, which repeals the permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun or other weapons, in March. The bill had passed in the state House of Representatives 65-37 in February and the senate passed it with a 23-6 vote in March.

Redstone Arsenal Commander Col. Brian Cozine says that federal law does still restrict the possession of a firearm on the installation unless you are specifically authorized.

Those authorized to carry firearms on the Arsenal may include FBI employees, Department of Homeland Security, employees of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, NASA Security, and Redstone and local law enforcement officers, according to Commander Col. Cozine.

Officials with the Redstone Arsenal also note that those who live on or are authorized to hunt on the installation should make sure their weapons are registered with the Redstone Arsenal police station and store and transport them according to Garrison’s Access Control and Housing policies.