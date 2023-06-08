REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Redstone Arsenal invites the community to watch them cut the Army’s cake – and eat it too!

The Army will celebrate its 248th birthday on June 14 and Redstone Arsenal is inviting the community to a free and public event on June 10 to celebrate. The celebration will be held throughout the Redstone gateway area, just north of Redstone’s Gate 9 on Research Park Boulevard beginning at 5 p.m.

This is the third year that the Redstone Gateway has hosted a celebration for the Army’s birthday, with last year drawing in around 5,000 attendees.

The celebration will consist of a cake cutting at the start and continue with a Cruise-In Car Show, craft and food vendors, music by DJ Slim Robb and local band Buck’d Up, a kid’s play zone and more. The party will close out with a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.

In May 2019, the secretary of the Army approved implementing Army Heritage Month into its equal opportunity program. It applies to active Army, National Guard and Reserve. This established June as Army Heritage Month, effective immediately, centered around the Army birthday on June 14.

The Army was founded on this date in 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized the ‘enlistment of expert riflemen’ to serve in the American Continental Army. Flag Day is also celebrated on June 14 to honor the U.S. flag and to commemorate the flag’s adoption, according to the U.S. Army website.

“We are excited to raise awareness on the Army birthday, Army Heritage Month celebration,” said Redstone Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine. “This celebration has something for everyone. It is our hope that the local community will celebrate this birthday with us and enjoy all that we have to offer.”

