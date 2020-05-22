Redstone Arsenal will reopen limited businesses on Tuesday

HUNSVILLE, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal continues to lag behind reopening businesses, now that much of the state is getting settled into its new normal.

But starting Tuesday, May 26, Redstone Arsenal will allow limited services to resume business.

A quick snapshot

Military leaders say on average – positive COVID-19 cases on base have dropped over a 14-day period. Because of that, Redstone Arsenal received guidance from the Department of Defense and CDC that it’s time to begin phasing in its workforce.

Essential employees and returning workers should plan ahead when they arrive back to the base on Tuesday. Gates 3 and 10 will remain closed, and expect a 5-10 minute wait.

Leaders said they’ve been very deliberate and mindful in their process to reopen Redstone Arsenal at a slower pace.

“I can tell you that we’ve intentionally lag behind the state so that we can slowly and methodically phase into our approach of getting back,” said Command Sargeant Major Juan Jimenez.

Important things to know

Garrison will reopen the following limited services to employees and beneficiaries with social distancing and preventative measures in place:

Installation Access:

One Stop: Open with limited occupancy, and some services by appointment only

Pershing Welcome Center: Open, most services by appointment only

Child Care Centers: Open to returning employees who are present patrons

Bicentennial Chapel: Open for individual worship only

Fox Army Health Center: Most services are open, entry screenings still occur, cloth face coverings required to enter the facility, refer to Fox website and social media for details

Morale, Welfare and Recreation: Golf Course, Flying Club, Auto Skills, Arts and Crafts, Limited Outdoor Recreation activities open

Post Restaurants: Open for Carry-out only (JAVA Café, Brooklyn’s and

Firehouse Pub remain closed)

Post Exchange/ Gas Stations: Open, masks required to enter

Commissary: Open, Retiree hours and purchase limits remain in effect, mask required to enter

Feeling anxious?

“We all know that these are anxious times,” said Garrison Commander Colonel Kelsey Smith. “And as we talk about beginning to recover workforce and bring them onto the arsenal we know anxieties will continue to grow.”

While certain practices may not be strictly enforced in the general public, social distancing and protective measures will be enforced at all locations on Redstone Arsenal.

Getting to a new normal

“We look forward to welcoming you back to the arsenal,” said Smith. “we want to do so in a safe, healthy manner.”

Supervisors will be responsible for informing their employees if they’ll return to work or continue working from home.

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile command at Redstone Arsenal will delay returning workers until June 3.