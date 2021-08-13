Redstone Arsenal transitions to Level Bravo+ amidst COVID-19 surge

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Redstone Arsenal is transitioning to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Level Bravo+ as COVID-19 cases surge across Alabama.

The level increase comes as the daily case rate per 100,000 people and the positive test rate for the local area continues a steady increase.

HPCON Level Bravo+ means that certain services at Redstone may be limited, including lane reductions at installation access control point gates, a 25% dining capacity at all installation restaurants, and a reduction in the workforce to “no more than 40% work space occupancy on tenant mission requirements.

The changes will remain in place until further notice and take effect immediately.

“The time has come to reassess the threat,” said Redstone Senior Commander Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker. “The medical professionals here at Redstone Arsenal and health officials throughout the region constantly monitor the health of our community to keep a close eye on infection rates.”

Redstone Arsenal and the Garrison will remain open at this time.