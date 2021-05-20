Redstone Arsenal to sponsor virtual hiring event

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – On Tuesday, May 25, Redstone Arsenal Solider for Life’s Transition Assistance Program will sponsor a virtual hiring event for job opportunities locally and nationwide.

The event, which will go from 11 a.m. to 2p.m., connects active duty, Reserve, National Guard, military retirees, and civilians with an active security clearance and experience in defense, space, IT, cyber, or intelligence with jobs. The hiring event is sponsored by Transition Careers, LLC.

An active security clearance issued by the federal government is required for consideration.

To participate in the virtual event, eligible job seekers must pre-register and submit a resume to the Job Seeker program at www.transitioncareers.com. Interviewees are expected to treat this virtual format just as seriously as they would at an in-person event, according to a statement from Transition Careers CEO and founder Jason Semerakis.

“Always initiate chats with employers during the event,” said Semerakis. “You don’t want to just have a conversation with a recruiter, you want to make a connection.”

Lockheed Martin Space, Technica Corporation, Agile Defense, and NMR Consulting, Inc. are among the event’s participating organizations.