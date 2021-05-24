Redstone Arsenal to host celebration for Army’s 246th birthday

by: Zach Hester

Redstone Arsenal new gate 9

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – On Saturday, June 12, Redstone Arsenal will host a commemorative celebration for the U.S. Army’s 246th birthday.

The Arsenal, along with the Redstone directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), will host the family-friendly celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Redstone Gateway Gate 9.

The event will feature a “cruise-in” car show, craft and food vendors, fireworks, and a glow stick fun run/walk around the gateway. Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker will deliver remarks and participate in a cake-cutting ceremony with Garrison Commander Col. Glen Mellor.

“We are hosting this event to recognize the commitment of soldiers past and present,” said Mellor. “We thank them for their service not only to the Redstone Arsenal community but to the nation as a whole.”

For those interested in participating in the car show, register at redstone.armymwr.com. Prospective vendors will pay a fee of $10 plus provide their own tent, table, and chairs.

