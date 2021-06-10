Redstone Arsenal to host 246th birthday celebration on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Redstone Arsenal will host a celebration for the U.S. Army’s 246th birthday on Saturday, June 12 at Redstone Gateway in front of Gate 9.

The family-friendly celebration is presented by Redstone’s directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR).

Redstone Arsenal has released the agenda for Saturday’s festivities:

Opening remarks by Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Car show

Car show 6:15 p.m.: Cake cutting ceremony

Cake cutting ceremony 8:15 p.m.: Awards presentation

Awards presentation 8:30 p.m.: Fireworks

“We are hosting this event to recognize the commitment of soldiers past and present,” said Mellor. “We thank them for their service not only to the Redstone Arsenal community but to the nation as a whole.”

For those interested in participating in the car show, register at redstone.armymwr.com. Prospective vendors will pay a fee of $10 plus provide their own tent, table, and chairs.