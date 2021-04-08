Redstone Arsenal reopens gate 3, returns gate 8 to pre-COVID operations

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – It will soon be easier for those working on Redstone Arsenal to get on and off the installation. The Arsenal is set to adjust the operational times for gate 8 and will be reopening gate 3.

Gate 8’s hours will return to pre-COVID-19 operating times on Saturday, April 10. The gate will be open from 5:30 am to 9 pm daily.

Gate 3 Redstone Road will reopen on Monday, April 12. It will be open Monday through Friday from 5:30 am to 1 pm for incoming traffic and from 5:30 pm to 6 pm for outgoing traffic.

“The opening of gate 3 should be a welcomed change to those commuting from

southeast Huntsville or perhaps those who work on the southern part of the Arsenal,”

said Redstone Arsenal Garrison commander Col. Glen Mellor.

Mellor also said that the Arsenal continues to monitor traffic flow requirements to accommodate more people returning to work on site.