Redstone Arsenal reinstates face masking requirements

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Redstone Arsenal reinstated full masking requirements Thursday for all employees and guests on the installation, regardless of their vaccination status.

The decision was made in line with the U.S. Secretary of Defense’s updated mask guidance issued Wednesday to Department of Defense facilities.

Arsenal officials said in a news release that there were low COVID-19 case rates on the installation, but they decided to act out of an abundance of caution and based their decision on CDC indicators for substantial community transmission.

Employees were being encouraged to stay in contact with their direct supervisor and organization leadership for work status and any other requirements.

The news came on the same day President Joe Biden was expected to announce that federal employees will be expected to get vaccinations or face regular COVID-19 testing.