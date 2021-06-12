Redstone Arsenal celebrates U.S. Army’s 246th birthday

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – A large crowd turned out at Redstone Arsenal Saturday evening for a unique celebration, a chance to honor the troops, and wish the U.S. Army a happy 246th birthday.

In the crowd at Redstone Gateway, a mix of veterans and active service members, and civilians from across the surrounding community. The crowd watched on as a ceremonial cutting of the cake took place.

“It’s definitely giving homage to all our veterans that come out and celebrate and also let them know thank you,” said Garrison Command Sargeant Major Juan Jimenez.

Also in the crowd, Army veteran William Lucero, who was once stationed at Redstone Arsenal.

“It means a lot that people actually still support the military,” said Lucero.

The event also included food, games, music, and a car show put on by the veterans. The whole evening wrapped up with fireworks.