Redline Steel creates free signs for essential personnel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Redline Steel – a decor manufacturing company in Huntsville – created a collection of signs to thank essential workers for all of their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has decided to give away select pieces for free.

Some designs include sayings like “Keep on Trucking,” “Nurse Life,” and “Medical Star.”

Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne said the medical signs are the most popular, but there are 17 designs to choose from on their website.

“The response has been incredible,” said Wayne. “Over the past 10 days, we released this objective. We’ve sold tens of thousands of these particular products. We’re starting to get all of this feedback – the customers holding their signs. It’s been an incredible experience.”

Customers will have to pay for shipping. Redline Steel has already sold at least 110, 578 items as of Thursday afternoon,” according to the company.

“As we’re growing and scaling our business we want to give back not only within this community, but also nationwide,” said Wayne. “So this is just one simple way we can do that.”

Pieces with a black matte finish are free, limit one per customer. Use discount code ‘GIVEBACK’ during checkout. For more information, visit Redline Steel’s website.