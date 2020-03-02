Red snapper season in Alabama begins May 22

State and federal waters will open Memorial Day weekend for the red snapper season, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday.

The season will begin May 22 and consist of four four-day weekends, running Fridays through Mondays. The season is scheduled to close July 19, according to the ADCNR’s Marine Resources Division. ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said in a news release that the state added Mondays to the traditional weekend season based on requests from anglers who wanted more weekday access.

Those dates apply to anglers fishing from recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not have federal for-hire fishing permits. The dates for fishing from federally permitted boats will be announced later.

The quota for Alabama this season is based on a federal quota of 1,122,662 pounds, and fishing dates may be adjusted based on harvest, the state said.

The state also issued a list of reminders for the season:

Weekends are defined as 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The daily bag limit is two red snapper per person, per day, with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.

Anglers over the age of 16 must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license (resident or nonresident, annual or trip), or any Alabama resident angler 65 or older or lifetime saltwater license holder must have a current saltwater angler registration. The saltwater angler registration is free and available at www.outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/saltwater-angler-registration.

Each vessel landing red snapper is required by law to complete one landing report per vessel trip of their harvested red snapper through Snapper Check prior to removing the fish from the boat or the boat with the fish being removed from the water. All red snapper landed in Alabama are required to be reported regardless of the jurisdiction in which they were caught.

Anglers under the age of 16 are not required to be licensed or have saltwater angler registration, but their catch must be included in the landing report.

A landing report may be submitted through Snapper Check in the Outdoor AL mobile app, which is available from the Apple and Android stores or online at www.outdooralabama.com. If you have previously downloaded the Pocket Ranger version of the mobile app, please uninstall it and download the current Outdoor AL app. Paper landing reports and drop boxes are also available at select coastal public boat ramps.

Participating in a MRD creel survey or being inspected by MRD law enforcement officers is not considered reporting. Anglers must still report their harvest through Snapper Check or fill out a paper report even if encountered by MRD staff.

Operators of vessels with an Alabama Commercial Party Boat License without federal for-hire permits must abide by the state season and may only fish inside the 9-mile state waters line. An Alabama landing report must be completed before landing red snapper in Alabama in addition to holding a Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement.

Possession of red snapper in state waters while the Alabama season is closed is prohibited. Anglers fishing under another state’s season must abide by that state’s rules and land fish in that state. Individuals on vessels with red snapper may not transit Alabama state waters while the Alabama season is closed.