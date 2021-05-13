Red Lobster to name a lucky fan as its ‘Chief Biscuit Officer’: Here’s how to apply

(NEXSTAR) – It’s time to get down to business. Biscuit business.

Starting on May 14, fans of Red Lobster’s much-ballyhooed Cheddar Bay Biscuits can enter for a chance to become the company’s first-ever “Chief Biscuit Officer,” a position that comes with perks including free food, special “VIP status” at one Red Lobster restaurant, and extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits with every order.

“We have a CEO and a CFO, but we felt it was time we introduced a Chief Biscuit Officer,” said Lillian Murphy, vice president of customer experience and loyalty at Red Lobster, in a press release touting Red Lobster’s “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes. “We knew we had the perfect pool of candidates already: our biscuit-obsessed guests.”

Once “hired” for the role, the Chief Biscuit Officer — or “CBO” — will be treated to VIP perks including $1,000 in gift cards as well as the “opportunity to weigh in on upcoming new dishes.” Additional benefits include VIP status at the winner’s preferred Red Lobster location and extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits with every takeout or delivery order.

The Chief Biscuit Officer, of course, will also rewarded with “in-restaurant recognition as ‘Chief Biscuit Officer,'” according to the official rules.

In addition to awarding the role of Chief Biscuit Officer to one lucky fan, Red Lobster will also be providing 500 additional prizes — including free starters, biscuits, desserts, and lobster or crab-leg “add-ons” — as part of its “Big Cheese” sweepstakes.

Not just anyone can apply for the CBO position, however. Candidates wishing to enter the “Big Cheese” sweepstakes must be members of the restaurant’s My Red Lobster Rewards loyalty program. On May 14, each member will receive a free sweepstakes entry in their My Rewards wallets, which must be submitted by entrants by May 28. Additional entries can be earned with every dine-in, to-go, or delivery purchase at Red Lobster restaurants.

Red Lobster fanatics not currently enrolled in the My Red Lobster rewards program can download the app and create a member profile to earn their free entries. No purchase is necessary; additional details available here.