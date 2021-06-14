Red Cross offers Amazon gift cards for blood donations

The American Red Cross is offering incentives to give blood this month.

Beginning on World Blood Donor Day (June 14), the organization will provide donors with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email from now until June 30.

In addition to seeking donations, the Red Cross will end its testing for COVID-19 antibodies when blood donations are collected on June 25.

“Testing may show possible exposure to the virus or whether a donor has developed an immune response to vaccination,” read a statement from the American Red Cross. “The conclusion of Red Cross antibody testing represents a new, hopeful phase as the nation continues to journey out of this pandemic.”

According to the statement, anyone donating who has received a COVID-19 vaccination should know the name of their vaccine’s manufacturer to ensure eligibilty.

Individuals with all blood types are being asked to give — especially those with type O blood. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, at RedCrossBlood.org, or by contacting 1-800-733-2767.