Red Cross offering incentives after lowest post-summer blood supply since 2015

(WHNT) — The American Red Cross is experiencing its lowest post-summer blood supply since 2015. To encourage more donations, it’s offering some incentives.

Selena Hardy, regional communications manager for Red Cross, says those who donate blood now through September 30 will receive a football inspired tee shirt, while supplies last – as well as a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips haircuts.

The Red Cross says the blood inventory is so low right now, that certain blood donation centers have less than a day’s supply in their facilities.

“We’re looking particularly for type-O blood, but all blood is needed,” said Hardy. “So please make an appointment now to give blood.”

Those who donate in October will also receive incentives, including a reward for a free Zaxby’s signature sandwich or a $5 E-Gift card.

You can make an appointment to give blood by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.