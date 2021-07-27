Red Cross offering Bonnaroo tickets and music subscriptions for blood donors

Applying adhesive bandage on cotton wool on female hand after collecting blood sample from vein, health care and medicine concept

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Amid the nationwide blood shortage, blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital needs.

The American Red Cross is in an emergency need of blood and urges the public to make an appointment to give.

As a ‘thank you’ to those who donate between August 1-August 15, they will be automatically entered to win a VIP trip for two to the 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who donate in August will also receive a free 4-month subscription to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only) as part of their ‘Feel the Beat’ campaign.

Here is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Colbert County

August 6: Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N Main Street in Tuscumbia from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DeKalb County

August 6: Ruhama Baptist Church, 3310 County Road 81 in Fort Payne from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Limestone County

August 11: Athens Limestone Visitors Center, 100 N Beaty Street in Athens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Madison County

August 1 : Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW, from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

August 7 : Church of the Highlands – Huntsville Campus, 330 Nance Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 11: Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Drive NW, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 11: Rivertree Church – Downtown, 201 Marsheutz Avenue SE, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW, from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. August 15: Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road SW, from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m

To make an appointment to donate, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).