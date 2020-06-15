Red Cross now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Starting on June 15 and for a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

This service will give donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.

According to the Red Cross, the COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross says the tests were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross asks individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 to postpone their donation in order to protect the health and safety of staff and donors.