Red Cross encouraging eligible donors to help restock blood supply

The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage and needs help to restock the blood supply.

While donors of all blood types are needed, the Red Cross said Type O donors (just seven percent of the population) are needed the most.

Type O blood is the most transfused blood type and is what hospital staff reach for in an emergency situation where blood type can’t be easily determined.

Appointments for upcoming blood drives can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online, by calling (800) 733-2767, or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

There are several upcoming appointments all across north Alabama:

DeKalb County February 17 from 2-6 p.m. at Ruhama School Gym, 3371 County Road 81, Fort Payne

Franklin County February 11 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Russellville High School, 1865 Waterloo Rd., Russellville

Lauderdale County February 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lexington High School, 101 School St., Lexington

Madison County January 20 from 12:30-7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville January 21 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville January 22 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville January 24 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville January 25 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville January 26 from 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville January 27 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville January 28 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville January 29 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville January 31 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 1 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 2 from 8:15 a.m.-2:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 3 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 4 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 5 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 7 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 8 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 9 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 10 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 11 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 12 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 14 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 15 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church, 1055 Hughes Road, Madison February 16 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 17 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 18 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 19 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 21 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville February 22 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville



Donors need to be 17 in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Donors under 18 have additional height and weight restrictions.

At check-in, donors need to present a blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification.

To save time, donors can complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire on the day of their donation before heading to the blood drive. This process is done through RapidPass or the Blood Donor App.