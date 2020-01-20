Red Cross encouraging eligible donors to help restock blood supply

The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage and needs help to restock the blood supply.
While donors of all blood types are needed, the Red Cross said Type O donors (just seven percent of the population) are needed the most.
Type O blood is the most transfused blood type and is what hospital staff reach for in an emergency situation where blood type can’t be easily determined.
Appointments for upcoming blood drives can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online, by calling (800) 733-2767, or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
There are several upcoming appointments all across north Alabama:
- DeKalb County
- February 17 from 2-6 p.m. at Ruhama School Gym, 3371 County Road 81, Fort Payne
- Franklin County
- February 11 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Russellville High School, 1865 Waterloo Rd., Russellville
- Lauderdale County
- February 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lexington High School, 101 School St., Lexington
- Madison County
- January 20 from 12:30-7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- January 21 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- January 22 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- January 24 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- January 25 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- January 26 from 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- January 27 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- January 28 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- January 29 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- January 31 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 1 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 2 from 8:15 a.m.-2:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 3 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 4 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 5 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 7 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 8 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 9 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 10 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 11 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 12 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 14 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 15 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church, 1055 Hughes Road, Madison
- February 16 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 17 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 18 from 12:45-7:45 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 19 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 21 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
- February 22 from 8:15 a.m-3:15 p.m., at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., Huntsville
Donors need to be 17 in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Donors under 18 have additional height and weight restrictions.
At check-in, donors need to present a blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification.
To save time, donors can complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire on the day of their donation before heading to the blood drive. This process is done through RapidPass or the Blood Donor App.