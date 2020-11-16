Red Cross cancels Iron Bowl Blood Drive but still needs donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The North Alabama Red Cross Board has canceled its 4th Annual Iron Bowl Blood Drive due to COVID-19.

The blood drive was supposed to happen Thursday.

The Red Cross has had to divert its staff to areas with the most need, which has led to cancelling other blood drives, according to a statement from the board.

The organization said it still needs blood and plasma donors, particularly convalescent plasma from people who have tested positive for and completely recovered from COVID-19.

People wishing to donate can register for a time to donate at the Red Cross website.