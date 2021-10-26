Red Cross blood experiencing lowest blood supply shortage in a decade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The American Red Cross is pleading with people to donate blood, plasma, and platelets.

The organization is experiencing its lowest supply levels in more than a decade.

According to Annette Rowland from the American Red Cross, there was an initial drop in donations when the pandemic began. Supplies picked up as COVID-19 vaccinations were more available, and now the supply is at a record low.

The Red Cross said it’s thankful for the thousands of people who have rolled up their sleeves already, but hospital demand remains strong. 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs, especially ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

“Donating blood is essential to public health and to saving lives at that so without the one way we’re able to get blood which is through volunteers rolling up their sleeves we’re worried about the availability of blood for these patients that need it,” said Rowland.

According to Rowland, they need a five-day supply of blood. Currently, they only have half a day.

There is an incentive, donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card between Nov. 1 and Nov. 23. Donors will also be put in the running to win a trip to Hawaii.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23

Limestone County

Athens

11/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Athens Limestone Visitors Center, 100 N Beaty St

Madison County

Harvest

11/8/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Capshaw Baptist Church – Limestone Co, 14944 Dupree Worthey Rd

Huntsville

11/1/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/2/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/3/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/4/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Alabama Educators Credit Union, 2309 Whitesburg Dr. S.

11/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/6/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/7/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/8/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/9/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/10/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/13/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/14/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/15/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/16/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/17/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/20/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/21/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/22/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

11/23/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW